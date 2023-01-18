Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver seriously injured after hitting deer

After hitting a deer and a guardrail, this truck went off KY 303 into a creek where it laned on...
After hitting a deer and a guardrail, this truck went off KY 303 into a creek where it laned on the driver's side.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after he was involved in a crash with deer.

The crash happened on KY 303 near Cuba at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Casey Dunaway was traveling north on KY 303 when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck.

Dunaway was unable to avoid hitting the deer.

The sheriff’s office said Dunaway’s pickup truck crossed into the southbound lane, hit a guardrail and then ran off the roadway into a creek.

The truck landed on the driver’s side.

The sheriff’s office said Dunaway suffered a serious leg injury when his vehicle crashed into the guardrail.

A deputy responding to the scene was able to place a tourniquet on Dunaway’s leg until an ambulance crew could arrive.

He was taken to a nearby church parking lot, where he was transferred into the care of a medical helicopter crew who flew him to a Nashville hospital.

Dunaway’s condition is not known.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes, was charged with murder, in addition to possession...
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

Latest News

Generic
Louisville traffic updates for Wednesday morning commuters
1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Generic
Highway 146, Locust Lane intersection in Oldham County completely blocked
All lanes blocked.
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash
I-71 North
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash