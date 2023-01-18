Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

EKY high school senior celebrated as a thyroid cancer survivor

THYROID CANCER SURVIVOR
THYROID CANCER SURVIVOR(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Janna Caldwell is described as kind, hardworking and incredibly strong.

Last fall, at the beginning of her senior year at Leslie County High School she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. This diagnosis concerned her family, friends and teachers.

“We all love her so much,” said her teacher, Melissa Napier. “I remember talking to her mom a few months ago when this all started and was so heartbroken. Just worried over her because you know she’s one of my students and your students they feel like your own kids. You get so close to them, and you care about them so much.”

On January 5th, Janna underwent surgery and woke up to find out she was a thyroid cancer survivor.

“Once we got the good news it was time you know to plan a celebration and get that in order,” said Janna’s elementary school teacher, Cody Bailey.

Each school in the district posted on Facebook encouraging kids to wear pink, purple or teal to school when Janna returned to school on January 17th.

“It’s said it’s in love and support for me. When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it,” said Janna.

Janna’s mom also shared her thoughts on what it all meant to her.

“We had no idea and she was just amazed. Like she said mom I can’t believe that all these people would do this for me,” said Reagan Caldwell, Janna’s mom.

On Tuesday, January 17th Janna returned to school with a smile on her face. She proudly wore a shirt reading “#thyroidcancersurvivor.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
‘Far too many guns in our streets’: Mayor reacts to weekend homicides after man, teenager killed
1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
34-year-old man identified from fatal hit-and-run in Downtown Louisville
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington

Latest News

Surveillance video captures a man breaking into and stealing from ShopBar Louisville on Barret...
Surveillance video catches man burglarize ShopBar
Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky
Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky
First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases
First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases
Atria Seniors New year
New fitness space opens in senior community
Officials believe he is going to survive his injuries.
Man taken to hospital after being shot near Taylor Boulevard