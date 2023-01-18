FORECAST: Heavy rain and storms arrive tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy rain and thunder arrive with a cold front tonight

A few storms in Kentucky could be strong overnight, but the chance is very low

Winds gust up to 50 mph Thursday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms will arrive after dark, bringing a small chance of stronger storms between midnight and 3 a.m. in Kentucky. We’ll rise into the 60s around midnight as the main storms arrive. Isolated flash flooding, gusty winds, and a brief tornado are possible.

We’ll clear out Thursday morning and briefly drop into the 50s before clouds, scattered sprinkles, and gusty winds arrive Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will surge up to near 60 degrees by lunchtime as winds begin to gust up to 50 mph at times.

Thursday night will be breezy with drizzle at times. Some of this could turn to freezing drizzle in more rural and northern spots by Friday morning. We’ll keep an eye on that potential.

Friday is a cold one with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. We’ll pick up some isolated freezing drizzle and flurries early in the day, with a diminishing trend as we head toward evening. Keep an eye out for a few slick spots outside the city.

Saturday is our calm day as highs in the 40s are accompanied by a mostly sunny sky thanks to high pressure overhead.

Sunday is much more of a wildcard as our next system arrives with rain and snow potential. The latest data still paints some accumulating wet snow in our area Sunday morning, especially in Southern Indiana. How much of this actually happens will depend on the exact low pressure track and temperature profile. Given temperatures at or just above freezing, the travel impact from this looks lower than usual. Stay tuned!

