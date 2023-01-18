Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain moves in later today

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong thunderstorms are possible tonight; damaging winds, minor flooding are threats
  • Windy Thursday
  • Much colder to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will increase west to east as we head into the afternoon with a soggy evening commute expected. Temperatures will slowly, but surely, climb into the 50s despite the clouds/rain.

Rain and thunderstorms will increase through the evening with the window of roughly midnight to 3 a.m. featuring the greatest concern for any strong thunderstorms risk. Otherwise, it will continue to warm during this time with wind gusts increasing.

Early sunshine will fill back in with clouds by the midday/afternoon hours of Thursday. The general wind will ramp up during this time with gusts of 35-45 mph likely, higher gusts briefly possible. Some light drizzle may roll back in before sunset.

It will be breezy with areas of drizzle at times. It will be colder with lows dropping into the 30s.

