FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong thunderstorms are possible tonight; damaging winds, minor flooding are threats

Windy Thursday

Much colder to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the daytime hours look to remain dry as temperatures rise into the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms approach around sunset. Showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the region tonight ahead of the cold front. Some storms may be strong; damaging winds and minor flooding are the main threat.

The rain and cold front push out of the area by sunrise Thursday. Clouds clear Thursday morning behind the front before returning during the afternoon, along with sprinkles and light rain showers. The wind will also increase during the afternoon, gusting between 40 and 50 MPH. Highs top out near 60°. Temperatures plummet into the 30s Thursday night. Flurries and drizzle are possible as an area of low pressure passes by to our north.

Clouds take their time exiting the region on Friday, limiting highs to the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.