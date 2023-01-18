Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible tonight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong thunderstorms are possible tonight; damaging winds, minor flooding are threats
  • Windy Thursday
  • Much colder to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the daytime hours look to remain dry as temperatures rise into the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms approach around sunset. Showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the region tonight ahead of the cold front. Some storms may be strong; damaging winds and minor flooding are the main threat.

The rain and cold front push out of the area by sunrise Thursday. Clouds clear Thursday morning behind the front before returning during the afternoon, along with sprinkles and light rain showers. The wind will also increase during the afternoon, gusting between 40 and 50 MPH. Highs top out near 60°. Temperatures plummet into the 30s Thursday night. Flurries and drizzle are possible as an area of low pressure passes by to our north.

Clouds take their time exiting the region on Friday, limiting highs to the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes, was charged with murder, in addition to possession...
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, January 18, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 17, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 17, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/17
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11