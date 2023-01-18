Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic Whitehall mansion is hosting special micro-weddings on Valentine’s Day for just $500.

Couples get an officiant, a cake and champagne, and a free portrait. You have the option of paying for more pictures around the property. Couples are limited to 20 guests.

Besides helping couples on a budget, the event also helps the home. This is one of its fundraisers throughout the year.

The mansion saw a lot of success doing micro-weddings during the pandemic. Now the venue is almost entirely booked for 2023, so this is a good way to get in the door.

There are only a handful of slots available on Feb. 14. You can purchase your special wedding day here or call (502) 897-2944.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.