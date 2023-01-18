Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Attorney General takes steps to prevent human trafficking

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - January is human trafficking prevention month and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking steps to prevent trafficking from happening in the Commonwealth.

The Attorney General held a press conference Wednesday morning to bring awareness for the Hope Initiative, which aims to combat human trafficking.

The Hope Initiative was introduced in October of 2022 and it plans to mobilize landlords and communities to close illicit massage businesses.

According to Cameron’s sources, over the last four years there has been a 38% growth in these businesses nationwide.

“These entities often appear to be licensed, reputable businesses,” Cameron said. “And are just the latest iteration of organized crimes.”

Cameron said that there are a number of well reputable massage businesses, and that he does not plan to close any legitimate businesses.

Since 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has received nearly 3,800 contacts relating to Kentucky.

