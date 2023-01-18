Kidnapping suspects arrested in Lexington after hours-long standoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two felony kidnapping suspects are in custody in Lexington after an hours-long standoff with police.

Negotiations began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Tangley Way, not far from the intersection of Man o’ War Boulevard and Nicholasville Road.

Officers originally went to the home to arrest two kidnapping suspects wanted out of Minnesota.

Police say when officers tried to speak with the suspects, they refused to come out.

Lexington’s emergency response team soon arrived to help with negotiations. Crews blocked off roads leading to the home. WKYT’s photographer heard officers talking to someone in the home over a loudspeaker.

Around 11:12 p.m. police say the suspects peacefully surrendered.

A child was also taken from the home and put into protective custody. Police could not confirm the child’s exact relation to the suspects.

No one was hurt throughout the standoff.

Police say the suspects are a man and a woman but would not confirm their names. Officers do not have details on the original kidnapping case from Minnesota.

Police said they would not release information on whether anyone else was inside the home during the standoff.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.