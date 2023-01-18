Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Source: CNN/Getty Images/AP/ABC/Instagram/LisaMPresley/Extra/Warner Bros/Hollywood Reporter/Bass Productions/MJJ Productions
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley was deferred after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.

Deferred means a cause of death has not yet been determined although an autopsy has been completed, a spokesperson with the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner explained.

The medical examiner is requesting more investigation into Presley’s death, including additional studies.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained.

Presley was pronounced dead at a hospital in West Hills on Jan. 12 after an apparent cardiac arrest. Her autopsy was conducted on Jan. 14.

The singer-songwriter was 54 years old.

She will be buried next to her father, Elvis Presley, and her son Benjamin Presley.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011. Federal...
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk
For decades, service members and their families were essentially barred from suing...
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 10
Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Bengals players, coach break practice to recognize young superfan with Down syndrome
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe looked up how to dispose of body
Brian Walshe appears in court after he was charged with murdering his wife, Ana Walshe.
Prosecutors: Instead of divorce, Brian Walshe dismembered his wife