LMPD: Man struck by vehicle near Churchill Downs dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was struck by a vehicle near Churchill Downs has died days later at the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

Early investigation revealed the man had been struck by a vehicle and the driver remained at the scene. Police said the man was taken to University Hospital alert and conscious and was expected to survive his injuries.

Two days later, LMPD was advised the victim had died from his injuries at the hospital.

No other details were provided.

Police said the man’s identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office after next of kin has been notified.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

