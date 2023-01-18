Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville high school holds ‘Discover the World’ program

(Live 5)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Central Highschool were able to participate in the festivities for the lunar new year in an effort to broaden some students cultural knowledge.

Central High School students meet weekly to learn about cultures around the world for their “Discover the World” program.

On Wednesday morning, the River Lotus Lion Dancers performed for students to celebrate the lunar new year.

One of the teachers at Central High, Keri Meador said that while videos showing different cultures is good, experiencing it firsthand can have a different impact.

“While videos are valuable, I think there’s something that speaks highly of being immersed in an experience,” Meador said. “Feeling the beat of a drum, seeing the colors of a cultural costume, we’re so immersed in technology that it’s nice to get a break from that and really get a sense of what the community is about first hand.”

The school said that the program educates students on language immersion, being a hometown explorer, cultural stewardship and global enrichment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Latest News

WKU Cheer brought home the program’s second national championship in three years this weekend.
‘We fell to the floor’: WKU Cheer Team talks about winning national championship
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Attorney General takes steps to prevent human trafficking
Cayden Winstead spent much of his year-long recovery time at Kindred Hospital Louisville, where...
Louisville patient recovering from brain injury surprised with Super Bowl tickets
Metro Corrections is looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of Louisville...
Louisville woman accused of smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections