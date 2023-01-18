Louisville high school holds ‘Discover the World’ program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Central Highschool were able to participate in the festivities for the lunar new year in an effort to broaden some students cultural knowledge.

Central High School students meet weekly to learn about cultures around the world for their “Discover the World” program.

On Wednesday morning, the River Lotus Lion Dancers performed for students to celebrate the lunar new year.

One of the teachers at Central High, Keri Meador said that while videos showing different cultures is good, experiencing it firsthand can have a different impact.

“While videos are valuable, I think there’s something that speaks highly of being immersed in an experience,” Meador said. “Feeling the beat of a drum, seeing the colors of a cultural costume, we’re so immersed in technology that it’s nice to get a break from that and really get a sense of what the community is about first hand.”

The school said that the program educates students on language immersion, being a hometown explorer, cultural stewardship and global enrichment.

