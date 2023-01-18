Louisville nonprofit receives grant for developing Black, minority and women-owned businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit focusing on the developmental growth of the west end announced it has received a national grant for its accelerator program focusing on Black, minority and women-owned businesses in the construction industry.

On Wednesday, OneWest said a $500,000 grant was donated to the organization by The Rockefeller Foundation to help bolster The Plan Room.

According to OneWest, The Plan Room offers training, education, support and mentoring services to serve local minority-owned construction businesses in the area.

“With The Rockefeller Foundation grant, we intend to increase from 20 to 40 companies served, which will grow local minority contractor participation in procurement opportunities,” Donovan Taylor, Director of The Plan Room said in a release. “Another goal is to boost the number of local Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified contractors in the area.”

The Plan Room program also offers a physical space for meetings and access to computers and software for administrative needs and contracting bidding.

The program was first established in 2021 and has since raised over $10 million in funds for commercial and economic development projects in West Louisville.

“Although many nonprofits work to address inequities in the West End, OneWest is the only one focused on commercial development and the built environment,” Evon Smith, President/CEO of OneWest said in a release. “We are increasing opportunities for business ownership and employment, and we are grateful for our local partners as well as tremendous national funders like The Rockefeller Foundation who share our vision of empowerment.”

For more information on The Plan Room, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.