Louisville traffic updates for Wednesday morning commuters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are a couple of traffic updates Wednesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of.

The I-264 West Ramp to Newburg Road has the right shoulder blocked and I-65 South at mile marker 132.2 just past Crittenden Drive has its right lane and right shoulder blocked, according to Trimarc.

Drivers can expect delays to be about an hour for both of those.

