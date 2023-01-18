Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman accused of smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections

Metro Corrections is looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of Louisville...
Metro Corrections is looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of Louisville woman, Sabrina Knight, according to a release.(Metro Corrections)
By Quenton Robertson
Jan. 18, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Corrections is looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of Louisville woman, Sabrina Knight, according to a release.

LMDC detectives said Knight, also known as Bri Knight/Crawford, is accused of working with someone who has been incarcerated to smuggle dangerous substances into the facility.

Detectives said that Knight was captured on video dropping off drugs at a location where an incarcerated person could access them and later distribute them.

There is an active warrant for Knight’s arrest. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

