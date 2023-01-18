Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested after leading KSP on high speed pursuit

Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, was arrested on January 17, 2023, by Kentucky State Police...
Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, was arrested on January 17, 2023, by Kentucky State Police after leading troopers on a pursuit with speeds reaching 120 mph along Interstate 71 in Henry and Oldham Counties.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high speed chase that went down Interstate 71 at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center.

Around 1 p.m. January 17, a KSP trooper saw a white Jeep with Ohio plates heading south in Henry County around the 31 mile marker, about three miles south of the Campbellsburg exit. Deputies in Carroll County had requested officers be on the lookout for the Jeep because a vehicle registration check revealed the license plate on the Jeep belonged to an Infiniti.

When a KSP trooper spotted the Jeep and tried to pull it over, it sped off entering Oldham County. The arrest report says it reached speeds of 120 mph and was being driven recklessly.

The Jeep got off I-71 at the La Grange exit, but KSP said it disregarded stop lights and was passing vehicles in no passing zones.

The pursuit ended when three tired on the Jeep were flattened by a KSP trooper using stop sticks. Troopers also used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop on La Grange Road in Buckner.

In addition to the traffic charges, Persiani is also charged with enhanced possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. The two people in the Jeep with Persiani were not arrested or charged.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes, was charged with murder, in addition to possession...
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

Latest News

Tyler Josephs, 25, was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography of a victim...
Oldham County man arrested on over 100 charges of child pornography
There are only a few slots available for a special $500 micro-wedding at historic Whitehall.
Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings
JCPS BOE provides update on School Choice Plan for the 2023-2024 school year
Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky
Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky