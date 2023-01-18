Man arrested after leading KSP on high speed pursuit

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high speed chase that went down Interstate 71 at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center.

Around 1 p.m. January 17, a KSP trooper saw a white Jeep with Ohio plates heading south in Henry County around the 31 mile marker, about three miles south of the Campbellsburg exit. Deputies in Carroll County had requested officers be on the lookout for the Jeep because a vehicle registration check revealed the license plate on the Jeep belonged to an Infiniti.

When a KSP trooper spotted the Jeep and tried to pull it over, it sped off entering Oldham County. The arrest report says it reached speeds of 120 mph and was being driven recklessly.

The Jeep got off I-71 at the La Grange exit, but KSP said it disregarded stop lights and was passing vehicles in no passing zones.

The pursuit ended when three tired on the Jeep were flattened by a KSP trooper using stop sticks. Troopers also used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop on La Grange Road in Buckner.

In addition to the traffic charges, Persiani is also charged with enhanced possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. The two people in the Jeep with Persiani were not arrested or charged.

