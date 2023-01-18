Contact Troubleshooters
Man taken to hospital after being shot near Taylor Boulevard

Officials believe he is going to survive his injuries.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Earl Avenue near Taylor Boulevard.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers found a man shot and he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The man was conscious and alert when officers found him, and officials believe he is going to survive his injuries.

LMPD is handling the investigation. Detectives are canvassing the area. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

