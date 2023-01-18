Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials identify 20-year-old man killed in I-264 crash near Brownsboro Road

One person died from a crash on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area.
One person died from a crash on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man killed in a crash on I-264 near Brownsboro Road on Tuesday has been identified.

Noah Matthews, 20, died due to blunt force injuries sustained in the crash on Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-264 West, where police said a passenger vehicle heading east on I-264 was traveling at high speeds.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Matthews, lost control of the vehicle and crossed over a median, hitting a semitruck heading west on I-264 head on.

The impact of the crash caused the semi to cross the median, eventually coming to a stop on the eastbound shoulder and median.

Police said Matthews was the only one in the passenger vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Crews were at the scene for around five hours to clear the area.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes, was charged with murder, in addition to possession...
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

Latest News

The Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for people who want to be part of the action.
Derby Festival seeking participants for Pegasus Parade, Great Bed Races
A photo of the winning $1 million ticket purchased at a Louisville convenience store for the...
Louisville friends’ stop for gas results in $1M lottery win
Baxter Avenue Theaters was closed for a single day due to a water main issue.
Baxter Avenue Theaters reopens after water main break
The Plan Room offers training, education, support and mentoring services to serve local...
Louisville nonprofit receives grant for developing Black, minority and women-owned businesses