Officials identify 20-year-old man killed in I-264 crash near Brownsboro Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man killed in a crash on I-264 near Brownsboro Road on Tuesday has been identified.

Noah Matthews, 20, died due to blunt force injuries sustained in the crash on Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-264 West, where police said a passenger vehicle heading east on I-264 was traveling at high speeds.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Matthews, lost control of the vehicle and crossed over a median, hitting a semitruck heading west on I-264 head on.

The impact of the crash caused the semi to cross the median, eventually coming to a stop on the eastbound shoulder and median.

Police said Matthews was the only one in the passenger vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Crews were at the scene for around five hours to clear the area.

