SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/18

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Tracking rain increasing along/north of I-64 through sunset. The rest of the region will then get in on the rain and even a period of t-storms around 11pm-3am. We’ll watch for one or two of those cells that could produce damaging winds or hail.

We will clear out early Thursday and turn very windy through the day. Low clouds and drizzle will flow back in later in the day into Thursday Night.

Looking ahead:

Wet snow chance Sunday that looks to warm to a rain event after perhaps an inch or so of sloppy/slushy snow.

The next one for Tuesday PM looks to be a bit more prime for snowfall in the area, but it is too far out to have anything more than very low confidence with this one.

