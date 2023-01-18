State board rejects Jefferson County Special Election plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Board of Elections rejected Jefferson County’s proposal for February’s special state Senate election on Tuesday.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams vetoed the plan because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling locations.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections only offered four polling locations for the election.

The special election was created to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, a vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Adams reached out to JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio to see if schools can be used as additional locations.

A special meeting will be called in the near future for the State Board of Elections to approve a plan with more locations.

Adams released the following statement.

“We commend Clerk Holsclaw for her excellent service to Jefferson County, but we believe 4 voting locations for a Senate district of nearly 100,000 voters is insufficient. We are working in good faith to assist her in securing additional locations, and are grateful to Superintendent Marty Pollio for agreeing to speak with us about using school buildings for this purpose. This situation highlights the need for the General Assembly to take action on my request for legislation to ensure our polls are open.”

