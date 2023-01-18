Surveillance video catches man burglarize ShopBar

Contact Troubleshooters
Surveillance video captures a man breaking into and stealing from ShopBar Louisville on Barret Avenue.(Courtesy: ShopBar Louisville)
By Nick Picht
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the door creaks open into Natasha Sud’s shop, it appears as if things are in order.

But to the left of the door, behind the cash register, is a cardboard path job. It’s a symbol of what was, for Sud and her husband Gerald Dickerson, a major Tuesday morning headache.

“Somebody had broken into the window and stolen a lot of jewelry and were here for almost 30 minutes,” Sud said.

The couple owns ShopBar on Barret Avenue. They came to work Tuesday morning to find the side window busted, several pieces of jewelry stolen and the cash register bashed and missing money.

They checked the shop’s surveillance video and found the suspect rifling through their stuff around 4:30 a.m.

What he did was more violating, than it was costly.

“A thief might be our common enemy if there is one,” Dickerson said. “Like, in reality, no one likes a thief. No one ever likes to feel violated in that way. And it can be overwhelming, like emotionally overwhelming. Like I was pretty mad.”

The burglary comes nearly a month after the bar’s first winter setback.

Two days after Christmas, a pipe burst in the shop’s bathroom, flooding the floor and forcing them to close for a week.

“It was just water going everywhere,” Sud said. “I just started crying and I froze up and if somebody was dying I wouldn’t be able to save their life. I went into like [shock]. Because winters are very difficult anyway. And so dealing with that, but the beauty that came out of that was the community made us feel so loved.”

Sud said the community’s supported them now, too.

Patrons and other business owners have been trying to help them identify the man in the video, while LMPD’s 5th Division investigates the case.

It’s helped motivate Sud and Dickerson to fix the window and stay in business

“You know, I want him to get caught and I want our money and our stuff back,” Sud said. “We kind of know who it might be, so we’ll see. But, I think he’s an idiot for coming into our shop.”

“Yeah I mean, wearing designer clothes and slips and socks...[it’s] not smart, not smart,” Dickerson said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

