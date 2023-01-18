Contact Troubleshooters
Woman accused of child abuse at Louisville daycare granted release for job search

Racheal Flannery, 25, was arrested back in Sept. in connection to child assault allegations...
Racheal Flannery, 25, was arrested back in Sept. in connection to child assault allegations that happened at Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman arrested in connection to an abuse investigation at an east Louisville daycare was granted further release to find a job.

Racheal Flannery, 25, was arrested back in Sept. in connection to child assault allegations that happened at Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street.

Arrest reports stated Flannery had caused injuries to a six-month-old and seven-month-old child while at the facility. The incidents were reportedly caught on camera.

A later indictment charged Flannery with criminal abuse charges involving ten children at the daycare.

A court placed Flannery’s bond at $25,000 on Oct. 6, which was posted the same day. She was then placed on home incarceration and ordered no contact with any victims.

In court on Wednesday, a judge said Flannery would be granted a 30-day period for a job search due to no further violations while she has been on home incarceration. She would also be granted work release if she happens to find a job during that time.

The judge said Flannery will not be able to work anywhere with the presence of anyone under the age of 18, and would be brought back into custody if there are any further violations.

Flannery is scheduled to reappear in court on Apr. 10.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

