2 juveniles charged in connection to homicide involving teenager in Shawnee

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th...
Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in the Shawnee neighborhood back in December.

The two Louisville teenagers, age 15 and 17, were charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis.

On Dec. 6, police were called to the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive on reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 16-year-old male, later identified as Draven J. Daniel, at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ellis said no other information on the arrest is available.

