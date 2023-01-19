812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana.

812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville.

The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education.

It took a year for the business to find this location and the co-founders said they are excited to join the community.

“I’m here because I want to offer safe, reliable, quality products to the community,” CEO and Co-Founder Deedee Taylor said. “I want them to be able to come into our space and get educated on what CBD is, on what hemp products are. There’s a lot of new products on the market and people need to learn. They need to be able to be educated. They need to know that they’re getting safe and quality products too.”

812 Hemp said they test their products through a third-party lab to ensure what they sell is of quality and accuracy.

“We anecdotally have a lot of things to say, as well as research that’s currently ongoing and continuously coming out,” Taylor said. “And then, you know, we offer what products are available and they choose what’s best for them.”

The current store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

