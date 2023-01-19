Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville

(WTOC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana.

812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville.

The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education.

It took a year for the business to find this location and the co-founders said they are excited to join the community.

“I’m here because I want to offer safe, reliable, quality products to the community,” CEO and Co-Founder Deedee Taylor said. “I want them to be able to come into our space and get educated on what CBD is, on what hemp products are. There’s a lot of new products on the market and people need to learn. They need to be able to be educated. They need to know that they’re getting safe and quality products too.”

812 Hemp said they test their products through a third-party lab to ensure what they sell is of quality and accuracy.

“We anecdotally have a lot of things to say, as well as research that’s currently ongoing and continuously coming out,” Taylor said. “And then, you know, we offer what products are available and they choose what’s best for them.”

The current store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
One person died from a crash on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area.
Officials identify 20-year-old man killed in I-264 crash near Brownsboro Road
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect

Latest News

Man arrested in Jackson County after driving drunk with child in car
Man arrested in Jackson County after driving drunk with child in car
FORECAST: Heavy rain and storms arrive tonight
For the first time in decades JCPS students will be able to attend the school of their choice.
JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades
WKU Cheer brought home the program’s second national championship in three years this weekend.
‘We fell to the floor’: WKU Cheer Team talks about winning national championship