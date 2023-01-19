Contact Troubleshooters
Blasting at VA construction site to resume following raining debris investigation

Blasting has been halted at the construction site of the new VA Medical Center because of an...
Blasting has been halted at the construction site of the new VA Medical Center because of an incident that cause debris to fly into neighbors' homes.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation has concluded into a construction incident where rocks and sediment fell on the Watterson Expressway in October, causing damage to vehicles and nearby properties.

The incident occurred on Oct. 4 due to blasting at the site of the new Louisville VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road.

Work was halted at the site following the incident, leading to multiple state and federal investigations to determine the cause of the incident and identify preventative measures to be taken for future blasts.

Results of the investigations conclude the damage was caused by an unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges, which were designed to detonate in a precisely timed sequence, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In addition, USACE and the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement have approved a blast remediation plan to prevent future incidents, including increasing space between charges.

“Safety remains our number one priority,” according to a statement from USACE. “Ensuring all work on the construction site is performed according to safety guidelines, and local and state laws, is paramount to safeguarding area residents and those working on the site.”

USACE said blasting is expected to resume the week of Jan. 23 with one per day scheduled. Five more blasts are expected to complete blasting work on the project.

Traffic on I-264 will also be stopped during each of the remaining blasts, with Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement representatives remaining on-site for drilling, loading and blasting processes.

