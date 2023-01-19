Churchill Downs to open submissions for 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Churchill Downs announced that submissions to participate in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade will open on Saturday, Jan. 21.

This year’s Survivors Parade will honor 149 breast and ovarian cancer survivors and fighters with tickets for themselves and a guest to attend the 149th Longines Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5. The parade will also include an unforgettable march on the historic track at Churchill downs, according to a release.

Event organizers said those who have overcome or are battling a breast or ovarian cancer diagnosis who have never participated in the Survivors Parade are encouraged to submit their story at www.kentuckyderby.com/survivors between Jan. 21 and Feb. 22, 2023.

Those who want to nominate a potential participant for consideration are encouraged to share the submission link directly with the candidate so that they may submit the relevant qualifying information.

For the 15th Survivors Parade, Churchill Downs will feature and support Derby Divas through the Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program, and they will support Horses and Hope through Kentucky Cancer Program. Both programs provide help to women across the region who have been underserved.

For the first time, the 2023 Survivors Parade participants will be chosen randomly rather than by public vote to optimize equal opportunity and consideration.

This year’s submission process will be open to the public for the first time in two years since the COVID-19 safety protocols started.

To celebrate the Road to the Kentucky Oaks qualifying races, Survivors Parade submissions will open on Saturday, Jan. 21 and selected participants will be notified on Saturday, Feb. 25, according to the release.

To learn more about the Survivors Parade and see ways to donate, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.