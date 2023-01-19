Community’s beam hoisted at UofL Health - South Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A steel beam, adorned with the signatures and well wishes from residents across the community, was placed as the final beam in the structural framework for the new UofL Health – South Hospital.

For almost two months, the commemorative beam was available in the medical center lobby for patients, employees and neighbors to offer their support to the 75-million dollar project.

UofL Health is evolving the existing medical center, located directly off I-65, into UofL Health – South Hospital.

The full-service acute care hospital will offer 40 inpatient beds, with additional shell space to add 20 more.

Governor Beshear joined UofL Health CEO Tom Miller at the event on Wednesday and made the final signature.

“They’re trying to make a difference, and from a UofL Health standpoint, we have one mission,” Miller said. “And that’s to improve the health of the communities. And we’re going to do that right here in Bullitt County. And we’re so proud of that.”

The project will add 100-thousand square feet of new space.

With construction now underway, the tower is expected to open to its first patients in early 2024.

