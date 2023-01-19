Dog surviving gunshot wound arrives at Kentucky Humane Society for medical care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A dog who survived a gunshot wound to his head is being taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society for further treatment.

On Sunday, Louisville Metro Animal Services took in Magic the dog, a German Shepherd around eight months to one year old, after suffering from a gunshot wound in his head.

The shelter said Magic’s jaw was broken when a bullet entered above his right eye and exited on his left side.

Magic was first taken to Jefferson Animal Hospital by an animal control officer before LMAS took him in for further treatment.

LMAS said Magic would be transferred to the Kentucky Humane Society on Tuesday so he could receive lifesaving care.

Kentucky Humane Society shared a video of Magic’s arrival on Tuesday evening.

NEW MEDICAL ARRIVAL: Magic has arrived at KHS! If you have not seen Magic's story yet from our good friends and rescue partners at Louisville Metro Animal Services, this sweet German Shepherd arrived at LMAS after suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The poor pup’s jaw was broken when the bullet entered above his right eye. We are so grateful that LMAS brought him to KHS, where he can receive the lifesaving medical care he so desperately needs. He has been given medicine to relieve his pain, and our veterinary team is assessing his condition. He clearly has a long road ahead of him, but we will do everything we can to help him recover. We will keep you updated on his progress. Please donate to help animals like Magic, who arrive at KHS in need of urgent medical care. It’s only through your support that we can make sure we’re for every animal like Magic. Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Dr. Emily Bewley with KHS said Magic has a long road of recovery ahead, but veterinary staff is working to manage Magic’s pain and determine needed surgery.

“He’s absolutely the sweetest dog,” Bewley said in an update video (WARNING: Video includes injury depictions and may be considered graphic). “Can’t even imagine what a nice guy he is, so we’re going to get him all the help he needs.”

KHS said the shelter is also accepting donations to help care for Magic and other animals in need. For more information and to make a donation, click or tap here.

