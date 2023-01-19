Dog surviving gunshot wound arrives at Kentucky Humane Society for medical care
WARNING: Details in this story may be considered graphic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A dog who survived a gunshot wound to his head is being taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society for further treatment.
On Sunday, Louisville Metro Animal Services took in Magic the dog, a German Shepherd around eight months to one year old, after suffering from a gunshot wound in his head.
The shelter said Magic’s jaw was broken when a bullet entered above his right eye and exited on his left side.
Magic was first taken to Jefferson Animal Hospital by an animal control officer before LMAS took him in for further treatment.
LMAS said Magic would be transferred to the Kentucky Humane Society on Tuesday so he could receive lifesaving care.
Kentucky Humane Society shared a video of Magic’s arrival on Tuesday evening.
Dr. Emily Bewley with KHS said Magic has a long road of recovery ahead, but veterinary staff is working to manage Magic’s pain and determine needed surgery.
“He’s absolutely the sweetest dog,” Bewley said in an update video (WARNING: Video includes injury depictions and may be considered graphic). “Can’t even imagine what a nice guy he is, so we’re going to get him all the help he needs.”
KHS said the shelter is also accepting donations to help care for Magic and other animals in need. For more information and to make a donation, click or tap here.
