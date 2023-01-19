Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Strong wind, falling temps, few showers this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Winds gust up to 50 mph Thursday afternoon
  • Much colder to end the week; highs in the 30s/low 40s
  • Rain and snow possible over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers move out before sunrise; clouds clear through the late morning. Wind, clouds, and rain chances increase this afternoon as midday temps near 60° fall into the low 50s; gusts near 50 MPH are possible.

A WIND ADVISORY is in place from noon till 7 PM. Tonight will be cloudy with areas of drizzle; freezing drizzle is possible outside the Metro.

Temperatures drop into the low 30s by Friday morning. Tomorrow will be quite chilly as temperatures hold nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Freezing drizzle and flurries are possible during the morning hours; this potential fades towards the evening. A few flurries can’t be ruled out Friday night as clouds remain overhead. Expect lows in the 20s.

After a quiet Saturday, rain and/or snow is possible on Sunday. How our Sunday forecast evolves will depend on the exact low pressure track and atmospheric temperature profile. Keep a close eye on the forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

