FORECAST: A very windy afternoon with a few showers

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Winds gust up to 50 mph Thursday afternoon
  • Areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle Tonight/Friday
  • Rain and snow possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect through 7 p.m. ET for general wind gusts that could reach or briefly exceed 45 mph. In addition, there is a brief window for a line of showers (perhaps thunder) that will zip by around 2-3 p.m., enhancing wind gusts.

It’s a tricky setup tonight as moisture will be around as we turn colder. Much of what fall looks to be in the form of drizzle. With temperatures dropping to near the freezing mark overnight...there could be some patchy freezing drizzle as a result.

Friday looks cold with areas of drizzle (perhaps freezing drizzle early) that could mix in more with snow flurries through the day. At this time, no travel impacts are expected due to the light nature and warm ground.

A few flurries can’t be ruled out Friday night as clouds remain overhead. Expect lows in the 20s.

Our next system arrives Sunday that could start with a few hours of wet snow before warming to a cold rain. Minor if any impacts from the snow expected at this time. We won’t get much of a break as another system that could bring rain or snow arrives Tuesday night next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

