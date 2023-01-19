I-71 pothole patching continues in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers can expect minor delays as Interstate 71 pothole patching continues.

The crew is scheduled to work on Thursday until 3 p.m. in the left lane of I-71 from Exit 22 to Exit 14.

The work will be finished at the I-71 southbound and northbound Oldham County rest areas if time and materials allow, according to Oldham County Emergency Management.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.