I-71 pothole patching continues in Oldham County
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers can expect minor delays as Interstate 71 pothole patching continues.
The crew is scheduled to work on Thursday until 3 p.m. in the left lane of I-71 from Exit 22 to Exit 14.
The work will be finished at the I-71 southbound and northbound Oldham County rest areas if time and materials allow, according to Oldham County Emergency Management.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.