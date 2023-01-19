Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments surrounding near-total abortion ban

Thousands of protestors gather outside the Indiana Statehouse in anticipation of the SB1 vote.
Thousands of protestors gather outside the Indiana Statehouse in anticipation of the SB1 vote.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the state’s near-total abortion ban.

SB-1 only allows abortions if a mother’s life is at risk, with exceptions in some cases of rape, incest, and lethal fetal anomalies.

The near-total abortion ban has been blocked since September 2022.

It’s unclear how long it may take for Indiana Supreme Court justices to make a ruling.

