JCPS students participated in Kentucky’s first welding competition for girls

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple of JCPS students participated in a welding competition for high school girls, the first of its kind in Kentucky.

45 young women from school districts across Kentucky competed for more than $10,000 in prizes.

Pleasure Ridge Park and its business partners hosted the competition at the Plumbers, Pipe-fitters and H-VAC union training facility.

“A young lady could literally write her ticket because every business there is, they need young ladies in the business,” PRP Highschool welding teacher David McCoy said. “And that’s another reason why we did this is to give those young ladies and opportunity to be recognized.”

Several companies who hire welders were at the competition.

Students in the PRP Welding pathway will become transition ready by earning an industry certification.

