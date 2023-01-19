Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yet another shooting is identified as having a connection to a 600-round gang shootout at Louisville apartment complex.

During a hearing for Tevin Smyzer, one of two men accused of a December murder, a detective testified a recent shooting at Jefferson Mall was connected too.

According to LMPD Homicide Detective, Joseph Dudzinski, Eric Williams was shot and killed in retaliation to the mall shooting by Smyzer and his co-defendant Justyn Walls.

Williams was sitting in his kitchen on December 22nd when the shots flew, fatally striking him. Williams was not the intended target the detective testified, and had just returned from the Job Corp.

For weeks there were no arrests in William’s case, until the detective caught a break.

It was New Years Eve when a gang shootout turned a shopping center in Hikes Point into a war zone. The shootout involved 600 rounds and 48 different guns, some which were automatic.

It was one of the surveillance videos police said that led them to Tevin Smyzer and Justyn Walls.

Walls was charged with multiple stolen vehicles.

Then, the evidence also allowed Walls and Smyzer to be charged with murder.

Eric Williams was sitting in his kitchen when he was shot and killed by the suspects who shot up the house.

Williams was an innocent victim and not the intended target, Dudzinski said.

“He had returned that morning from the Job Corp from what I was told,” the detective testified.

However, that isn’t the only acts of violence connected.

During Smyzer’s hearing Thursday morning, there were discussions about yet another reckless shooting.

This time, not at a shopping center but rather at Jefferson Mall.

Another man was shot there just days before Williams would be killed. Smyzer was seen with the victim at the time.

“So his friend is shot. Is that what you’re saying?” Smyzer’s attorney, Rob Eggert said. “Yes,” the detective replied.

It was that incident police say - led Smyzer and Walls to retaliate and shoot up William’s home while three others were also inside.

The judge found enough probable cause and is referring Smyzer’s murder charge to the Grand Jury.

