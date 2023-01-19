Contact Troubleshooters
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75

New details after body found in backseat of SUV on I-75
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information after a body was found in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that ended on Interstate 75, according to Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of Huntington, W.Va.

State police arrested 54-year-old David Maurice Reed of St. Petersburg, Fla. after a multi-county chase Wednesday morning. Carder’s body was found in his SUV.

David Maurice Reed is accused of killing a woman, then leading KSP troopers on a high speed chase down Interstate 75 Wednesday afternoon.(Kentucky State Police)

Reed has been charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, careless driving, resisting arrest, and having no operator’s license.

According to an arrest citation, Reed was driving in Madison County when police say they were alerted to him weaving in the roadway. He stopped at first, then sped off.

Authorities eventually forced him to stop on Interstate 75 in Laurel County. When checking Reed’s SUV, they discovered Carder’s body in a plastic tote. They say there was facial trauma and other injuries to her body, including evidence of something caused by an edged weapon.

Police say Reed had red stains on him, believed to be blood.

Police say Reed admitted to fighting with Carder in a hotel room near the interstate but didn’t say where exactly that was. Police say they aren’t sure where she was killed.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

This is a developing story.

FORECAST: A very windy afternoon with a few showers