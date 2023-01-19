Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at an educator appreciation event with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said Wednesday.

O’Connor said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a “very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.”

Surgeons last week also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, but also the most curable form. It’s considered highly treatable, especially when caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures,” O’Connor wrote. “She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
One person died from a crash on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area.
Officials identify 20-year-old man killed in I-264 crash near Brownsboro Road
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
WATCH: Women walk proudly in Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade
Churchill Downs to open submissions for 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade
FILE - Trump was questioned under oath in October by lawyers for Carroll, who is suing the...
Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape
UofL Health - South Hospital is being built in Bullitt County.
Community’s beam hoisted at UofL Health - South Hospital