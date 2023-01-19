Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hit-and-run

The crash happened Sunday around 3 a.m. near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.

The victim, Vennie Jacoway, 34, was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

The video shows a car which LMPD Traffic Unit investigators believe is involved. The car was found in the City View Park Apartments, not far from the scene. The video also shows a person, believed to be the driver, running from the area where the car was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

