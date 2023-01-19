Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD searching for car involved in hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding...
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said they are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 7.

Just before 2 a.m., a man was found lying in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, near Paramount Drive, after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

EMS transported the victim to UofL Hospital where he died three days later.

Police said they are looking for a Volvo that has heavy driver side damage, including a missing mirror.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

