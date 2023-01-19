Local Seltzery celebrates one-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Local Seltzery, which opened its doors in NuLu Marketplace in early 2022, is celebrating their one-year anniversary the weekend of January 20, according to a release.

The celebration will kick off with a party open to the public. There will also be giveaways and specials throughout the weekend.

The Local Seltzery is a craft seltzery serving a variety of vegan, gluten-free, and low carb seltzers under 100 calories. Their goal is to provide the cleanest, most creative and refreshing beverages at an affordable price point.

According to the release, The Seltzery uses natural, clean ingredients to serve flavorful drinks with a fraction of the carbs and calories of traditional cocktails and beers.

The Local Seltzery also offers select cocktails, rotating local draft beers and wine on tap. They also service non-alcoholic versions of most flavors.

In addition to the menu favorites and seasonal flavors, The Seltzery is now also offering a “Create Your Own Seltzer” option where customers can first pick their preferred alcohol base, then add a seltzer flavor with the option to add extra flavor or shots.

The birthday celebration kicks off with a party open to the public on Friday, January 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to the release.

The evening will include buy one get one free seltzers, free food music and a chance to try the new menu or create your own seltzer items.

Guests can also enter for a chance to win gift cards or merchandise.

“We are so thankful for all the support this past year and love being a part and giving back to the local community,” owner Braxton Turner said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating one-year with our customers and excited for them to try out our new menu items.”

For more information on the event or The Local Seltzery, click or tap here.

