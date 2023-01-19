Man arrested in Jackson County after driving drunk with child in car

JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after driving intoxicated with a child in the car.

According to the release, Wednesday morning a trooper with Indiana State Police stopped a car for going 109mph on I-65 in Jackson County.

The driver was arrested after the investigation showed signs that he was intoxicated.

Anthony Reed, 36, showed signs of intoxication during the traffic stop and was taken to the Seymour Police Department where his breath test for intoxication of .24%.

ISP Trooper Korry Clark stopped Reed around 10a.m. near the Jackson County/Bartholomew County line for traveling over the 70mph speed limit.

Reed was taken to the Jackson County Jail and is facing charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 18 and operating with a BAC of .15% of greater.

An adult female and the child were released from the scene.

More charges are possible for Anthony Reed.

