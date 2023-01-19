Man indicted by feds for fentanyl trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Louisville man for trafficking in with fentanyl.

The indictment, which was returned on December 22, charges Trevor A. Nicheols, 25, with distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

After making his initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on January 13, Nicheols was ordered on January 17 to remain in federal custody pending trial.

If convicted, Nicheols faces five to 40 years in prison.

