Northern Kentucky University names interim president

Northern Kentucky University Interim President Bonita Brown. Photo Courtesy: Northern Kentucky...
Northern Kentucky University Interim President Bonita Brown. Photo Courtesy: Northern Kentucky University(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WAVE) - Northern Kentucky University Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Bonita Brown has been named NKU interim president.

Brown has been at NKU since 2019 and will serve in this new role until the school’s seventh president is named and begin’s their term, according to an NKU release.

“On behalf of the Board of Regents and the whole university community, I offer deep and sincere thanks to Bonita for stepping into this crucial interim role during a period of transition for NKU,” NKU Board of Regents chair Rich Boehne said in a release. “We’re working quickly and aggressively to turn a period of economic challenge into a season of opportunity for our current and future students, and Bonita is the best leader to drive this effort.”

The release stated that Brown is ineligible to become the school’s next permanent president since she has agreed to serve as interim president.

“I am deeply grateful to the Board for the opportunity to work in service to the university as we navigate this transitional period,” Brown said in the release. “NKU has a strong reputation for supporting students in this region in reaching their academic goals and I look forward to collaborating with the NKU campus community to continue this important work.”

Brown earned her JD from Wake Forest University and has served in multiple leadership roles including the University of North Carolina Greensboro and Network Engagement at Achieving the Dream, a national nonprofit organization.

Former NKU President Ashish K. Vaidya and the NKU Board of Regents had mutually agreed to part ways back at the end of the fall semester.

