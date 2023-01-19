Contact Troubleshooters
Police: 3 people injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown restaurant

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street, according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham.

Witnesses state wind blew the Denny’s sign from its post, causing it to hit a car in the parking lot.

Police confirmed the car was occupied by three people at the time.

Denham said one of the occupants was critically injured and taken to University Hospital in Louisville.

Two other people inside the car were taken to Baptist Health Hardin with unknown injuries.

This story may be updated.

