Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sen. McConnell announces federal funding for UofL’s cybersecurity training programs

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is scheduled to visit the University of Louisville...
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is scheduled to visit the University of Louisville on Thursday to discuss resources supporting Kentucky in the 2023 government funding bill.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell visited the University of Louisville on Thursday announcing new federal funding for the university’s training programs.

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding through the 2023 Fiscal Year government funding bill for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training.

The cybersecurity training program was launched in 2020 and has enrolled more than 200 students since it began. The program has an emphasis on training military veterans and first responders in health care cybersecurity and logistics.

McConnell advocated funding for cybersecurity in the government bill, which also includes support of the NSA’s cyber workforce training initiative.

“UofL is at the center of the growing cybersecurity field, benefitting the Commonwealth’s economy and our country’s national security. I look forward to more students taking part in this program and entering the workforce with the skillset needed to succeed in the 21st century,” McConnell said.

The university said it is partnering with corporations including logistics companies, health care providers and more to create a national cybersecurity training coalition.

“With technology continuing to become more of an integral piece of our everyday lives, a strong cybersecurity industry and workforce are the most important protections we have to ensure secure businesses and critical infrastructure across the Commonwealth and nation,” Kevin Gardner, UofL’s executive vice president for research and innovation said.

UofL also offers educational tools and curricula to help train workforces in technology through its Digital Transformation Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
One person died from a crash on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area.
Officials identify 20-year-old man killed in I-264 crash near Brownsboro Road
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Latest News

A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence...
Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back
The Local Seltzery, which opened its doors in NuLu Marketplace in early 2022, is celebrating...
Local Seltzery celebrates one-year anniversary
‘It happens every day in every zip code in our city’: Local expert breaks down human trafficking in Louisville
Missouri is struggling with a teacher shortage
Governor Beshear, educators present Education First Plan