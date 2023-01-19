Sen. McConnell announces federal funding for UofL’s cybersecurity training programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell visited the University of Louisville on Thursday announcing new federal funding for the university’s training programs.

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding through the 2023 Fiscal Year government funding bill for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training.

The cybersecurity training program was launched in 2020 and has enrolled more than 200 students since it began. The program has an emphasis on training military veterans and first responders in health care cybersecurity and logistics.

McConnell advocated funding for cybersecurity in the government bill, which also includes support of the NSA’s cyber workforce training initiative.

“UofL is at the center of the growing cybersecurity field, benefitting the Commonwealth’s economy and our country’s national security. I look forward to more students taking part in this program and entering the workforce with the skillset needed to succeed in the 21st century,” McConnell said.

The university said it is partnering with corporations including logistics companies, health care providers and more to create a national cybersecurity training coalition.

“With technology continuing to become more of an integral piece of our everyday lives, a strong cybersecurity industry and workforce are the most important protections we have to ensure secure businesses and critical infrastructure across the Commonwealth and nation,” Kevin Gardner, UofL’s executive vice president for research and innovation said.

UofL also offers educational tools and curricula to help train workforces in technology through its Digital Transformation Center.

