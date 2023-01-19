Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back

A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence...
A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon in connection with a January 17, 2023 shooting.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is under arrest after an argument between a man and a woman ended with the man shot in the back by the suspect.

Louisville Metro police have charged A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon.

According to Marshall’s arrest report, officers called to Earl Avenue and Taylor Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. January 17 found the victim, a 23-year-old man, shot in the back. The victim told police he was arguing with a woman when a person he didn’t know shot him. The victim said the shooter wore glasses and had “a lazy eye.”

The woman told police she and the victim were arguing when Marshall came towards them with a gun. After she walked away from the confrontation, the woman said she heard one shot. The report goes on to say the woman was involved with both men, but the men did not know each other.

Marshall was taken into custody around Noon the next day at an auto parts store in the 4100 block of Taylor Blvd. He admitted to shooting the victim using a 9 MM Glock that he had gotten from his home, according to the arrest report. As a convicted felon, Marshall was aware that he couldn’t legally possess a gun.

After the shooting, Marshall said he threw the gun in the alley behind his house and burned the clothes he was wearing at the time somewhere in the Newburg neighborhood.

On the night of the shooting, LMPD said the injuries to the victim were believed not be life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

