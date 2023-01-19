Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools in EKY

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona hit the ground running Thursday. He visited schools and met with community leaders.

“Coming here to see how they’re using Promise Neighborhood grants here to give students opportunities. Three-year-olds to go to school earlier. High school students to think about career pathways that they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Cardona.

He spent time in classrooms at Roy G. Eversole Elementary and Perry County Central High School. He also sat down with parents and asked them what they want him to take back with him to D.C.

“First of all, what I am going to take back is Hazard is a community that you can learn from across the country,” Cardona said. “But what I saw here today is an example that I want to spread across the country. How to use resources, how to come together.”

He credited Hazard and Perry County School systems, along with community leaders, for their ability to use supports like Promise Neighborhood grants through Partners for Rural Impact to overcome the challenges of rural America.

“Every parent wants the best for their child and when a community comes together like they have here in Hazard. That’s possible,” Cardona added.

Geoffrey Canada, the President of the Harlem Children’s Zone, was also in town. He said he hopes their visit reminds Eastern Kentucky that we will not be forgotten.

“I think one of the most critical things is that communities often feel forgotten. They feel like nobody cares, no one’s there. The only time they show up is when there is a flood or a tornado. I think this is the federal government saying we hear you; we see you and we want to be your partners here in your efforts to support your children and your families,” said Canada.

Millions of dollars making a difference in the lives of children in Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt...
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
UPDATE: Woman’s identity released, 2 others injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Brenda Joyce Porter (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

Latest News

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
UPDATE: Woman’s identity released, 2 others injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
The Adair Regional Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
Sweeping changes coming to Ky. juvenile justice sytstem
FORECAST: Turning colder for a while, rain and snow chances on the way
According to LMPD, a male juvenile in their mid-teens is in the hospital after being shot in...
Teenager in hospital after being shot following fight with family member
Pam Stevenson made history today as she formally launched her candidacy for the position of...
Pam Stevenson made history launching candidacy for Kentucky’s Attorney General