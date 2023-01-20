Contact Troubleshooters
Annual swing dancing event returns to Louisville

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby City Swing’s annual swing dancing event is back after a two-year hiatus with more than 600 dancers.

The event goes on all weekend and includes competitions, classes, workshops and social dances.

The focus is on west coast swing, but there are lots of different styles represented throughout the weekend. Dancers of every skill level are invited and spectators can even come out to just watch.

The event is hosted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and runs through Sunday.

For more information and to register for classes, visit Derby City Swing’s website here.

