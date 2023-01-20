Arson suspect accused of setting fire to her apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with arson after she intentionally set fire to her apartment.

Chiquita Perry, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators early January 19. She is also charged with wanton endangerment.

The fire was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of South 6th Street. The arrest report says Perry “admitted to setting a fire with the intent to damage an occupied building.” The report goes on to say that other residents told investigators Perry has a history of setting fires in the parking lot.

Investigators say Perry’s actions endangered the lives of the other residents and showed extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Perry is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond. Her next court date has been set for January 30.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.