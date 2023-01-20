Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman.

The building that caught fire was attached by a breezeway to an apartment complex. Meiman said crews were able to stop the fire before it damaged the nearby building.

Meiman said people in the apartment complex were able to escape safely as the fire was extinguished next door. There are no injuries.

Early-morning transportation was also affected by the fire, closing the road for several hours while the scene was cleared.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.

