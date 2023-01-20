Beshear to declare January as Shelter Animal Awareness Month in honor of Ethan the dog

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to announce the month of January as “Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month.”

The month is named in honor of Ethan, a Louisville rescue dog whose recovery story captured the hearts of many statewide and across the nation.

Kentucky Humane Society shared the upcoming acclamation would be made at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Monday afternoon.

The shelter said the goal is to bring awareness to Ethan’s story and inspire others to support and adopt from local animal shelters.

Back in Jan. 2021, Ethan was left for dead within the Kentucky Humane Society parking lot. While only weighing 38 pounds when being found, Ethan survived and won the hearts of animal lovers.

He was adopted by KHS facility director Jeff Callaway soon after, who continues to share Ethan’s story to help other shelter dogs across America.

Ethan was nationally recognized in Nov. 2022 after winning American Humane’s Hero Dog of the Year award.

Other accomplishments for Ethan include being named Chief Tasting Officer for Busch Beer’s nonalcoholic dog brew, raising thousands of dollars for Feeders Supply through a line of dog biscuits, and entering the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association Hall of Fame.

