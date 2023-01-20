FORECAST: Dry start to the weekend before Sunday’s rain and wet snow

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few flurries tonight, but otherwise cloudy and cold

Rain and snow on Sunday with slushy snow accumulation possible mainly north of the Ohio River

Another system to watch mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll hold on to a small flurry chance tonight, but for the most part we’ll see just a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures fall back into the 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is the dry, sunnier day of the weekend as we see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s. It certainly won’t be warm, but we’ll call it an improvement over previous days.

By late Saturday night we’ll see our next system take aim at us. For areas north of Louisville this will start out primarily as a wet snow and wintry mix whereas those south of Louisville will be primarily rain. Louisville will see a bit of rain and snow.

A slushy 1″-2″ snowfall will occur north of Louisville Sunday morning, with less than 1″ for the city and our Kentucky counties near the river where rain will be more of a factor. Most of us flip over to rain during the day on Sunday as we get into the 40s.

By Monday we look cloudy and dry with highs in the 40s. On Tuesday night we’ll see the approach of our next system to watch that will bring us the potential for rain, snow, and a wintry mix. How much we see of each of these will depend on the exact track of the area of low pressure moving through on Wednesday. We’ll have more details through the weekend and next week!

