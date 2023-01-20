Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Dry start to the weekend before Sunday’s rain and wet snow

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few flurries tonight, but otherwise cloudy and cold
  • Rain and snow on Sunday with slushy snow accumulation possible mainly north of the Ohio River
  • Another system to watch mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll hold on to a small flurry chance tonight, but for the most part we’ll see just a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures fall back into the 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is the dry, sunnier day of the weekend as we see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s. It certainly won’t be warm, but we’ll call it an improvement over previous days.

By late Saturday night we’ll see our next system take aim at us. For areas north of Louisville this will start out primarily as a wet snow and wintry mix whereas those south of Louisville will be primarily rain. Louisville will see a bit of rain and snow.

A slushy 1″-2″ snowfall will occur north of Louisville Sunday morning, with less than 1″ for the city and our Kentucky counties near the river where rain will be more of a factor. Most of us flip over to rain during the day on Sunday as we get into the 40s.

By Monday we look cloudy and dry with highs in the 40s. On Tuesday night we’ll see the approach of our next system to watch that will bring us the potential for rain, snow, and a wintry mix. How much we see of each of these will depend on the exact track of the area of low pressure moving through on Wednesday. We’ll have more details through the weekend and next week!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Friday, January 20, 2023

Most Read

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt...
Pregnant woman, 2 children killed in Bullitt County house fire
Brenda Joyce Porter (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Friday, January 20, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/18
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/17
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11